0

I am currently working for a company while on STEM OPT and am on an F-1 visa (I have been in the US for less than 3 years). Which of the boxes on the US Indicia: Reasonable explanation form do I need to check?

"I am a student at a US educational institution and hold the appropriate visa"

OR

"I have not met the substantial presence test found in section 307.7701(b)-1(c) of the US Treasure Regulations based on the 3 year period calculation I have completed below"

I am inclined towards the 1st explanation but am I still considered a "student at a US educational institution"?

Also, if some other box besides the two mentioned above needs to be checked, please let me know.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.