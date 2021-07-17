I am after a list of all option contracts please for US equities in downloadable format (as opposed to resorting to scraping).

A list of commodities options contracts would be nice, but a bonus only.

I don't mind to pay, but seeing some data costs would need to be reasonable (I don't want to pay $100's per month).

My research so far:

I have found ftp://ftp.nasdaqtrader.com/symboldirectory/options.txt and as per http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/Micro.aspx?id=OptionsFeeds lists all options.

However, is this for what NASDAQ only, or what is available to trade via NASDAQ as part of interlinked ECN.

How about other exchanges like CBOE, etc, would they have option contracts listed that are not available on the ftp.nasdaqtrader.com hosted options.txt file?

I am already paying for historical end of day options data from Intrino whereby I query by ticker... the issue is I don't have a list of underlying that have associated options contracts by which to enumerate the option chain for each underlying!