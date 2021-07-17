0

My credit card's balance transfer option allows the money to be deposited to my bank account. Let's say I owe $10k at 12% and borrow an additional $10k at 0. If I pay back $10k the next month, will they apply it to the zero rate or the 12%? I think I heard that, due to the CARD act, only the minimum payment may go toward the lowest APR, and that any additional payment must go toward the highest APR. Or, does the bank still have the right to apply the higher APR to any part of the balance at their own discretion?

