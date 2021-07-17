0

Here's a scenario. My credit card's balance transfer option allows the money to be deposited to my bank account. Let's say I owe $10k at 12% and borrow an additional $10k at 0. If I pay back $10k the next month, will they apply to it zero rate or the 12%?

I think I heard that, due to the CARD act, only the minimum payment may go toward the lowest APR, and that any additional payment must go toward the highest APR. Or, does the bank still have the right to apply the higher APR to any part of the balance at their own discretion?

3
  • Does this answer your question? Is it acceptable to balance transfer a credit card's balance to itself? – nanoman 2 hours ago
  • Yeah, I looked it up, but that was 7 years ago. So I am wondering if anything changed over the time. (Plus no one seemed really sure at the end.) – Dong 1 hour ago
  • The accepted answer there notes that most cards have a rule against using balance transfer checks to pay down the same card or another card with the same bank. So that seems like the obstacle for you, unless you clarify that yours doesn't have that rule. – nanoman 37 mins ago

