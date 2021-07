Is it considered a wash trade if I sell my shares in BP plc ADR (New York Stock Exchange: BP) and simultaneously buy shares in BP plc (London Stock Exchange: BP)?

From my understanding, it is considered a wash trade if I have two US brokerage accounts and I sell BP plc ADR in one account while simultaneously buying it through the other account. Is it also considered a wash trade if I sell the ADR while buying its underlying in a foreign stock market?