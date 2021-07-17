I have a problem that I am working on and thought that I understood the concept but I am getting it wrong. I am looking to understand what I am missing here. I have a table that looks like:
Per Unit Percentage of Sales
Selling Price $140 100%
Variable Exp 91 65
Contribution Margin $49 35%
Fixed expenses are $88,000 per month and there are 3,000 units sold each month.
The question is will net income increase or decrease and by how much if monthly advertising goes up by $9,300 per month and sales increase by $21,000?
My first thought was to:
49 * 3000
which is 147000 then subtract 88000 and get 59000.
147000-88000 = 59000
then: 49 * 3000 + 21000 = 168000.
Then 168000 - 88000 - 9300 = 70700 and finally
70700 - 59000 = 11300.
Which would show an increase in net income of 11300. However all of this wrong. Can someone show me what I am getting wrong? I am misunderstanding something.