I have a problem that I am working on and thought that I understood the concept but I am getting it wrong. I am looking to understand what I am missing here. I have a table that looks like:

               Per Unit    Percentage of Sales
Selling Price      $140                  100%
Variable Exp         91                   65
Contribution Margin  $49                  35%

Fixed expenses are $88,000 per month and there are 3,000 units sold each month.

The question is will net income increase or decrease and by how much if monthly advertising goes up by $9,300 per month and sales increase by $21,000?

My first thought was to:

49 * 3000

which is 147000 then subtract 88000 and get 59000.

147000-88000 = 59000

then: 49 * 3000 + 21000 = 168000.

Then 168000 - 88000 - 9300 = 70700 and finally

70700 - 59000 = 11300.

Which would show an increase in net income of 11300. However all of this wrong. Can someone show me what I am getting wrong? I am misunderstanding something.

