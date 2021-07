I want to invest a small amount of money (about 1k to 5k) at the moment.

My personal bank (AIB) offers some investment products. I suppose my main goal is to avoid inflation and big fees. At the moment my savings account has only tiny interest and the yearly fees on my chequing account mean that I actually lose money every year by having my money in a bank!

What are the pros and cons of using my personal bank service vs just investing on an internet platform like eToro?