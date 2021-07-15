0

I have recently come into an epidemic of credit card referrals. My friends are going berserk in referring to each other and having bits and pieces of commotions about 'fair shares'. In one incident, there was also a negotiation about how much money will be split if a referral bonus is received. Multiple banks and credit card companies have sprouted in their discussions, Amex, Capital One, Chase are to name a bunch.

I have always been a less materialist person to my utter nature. At this stage of their mini-economic frenzy, I am too afraid to ask the questions to my friends to be humiliated to be in the game so late. So I come here to ask to the arena of altruists:

  1. Are such referrals good for credit scores?
  2. How many cards one can have not to harm your credit profile?
  3. Do all banks and commerce orgs provide such scheme, if so how one knows about these?
Improve this question
New contributor
Mark Alpert is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • your friends are splitting referral rewards with eachother? Like I refer you, you sign up, Chase pays me a referral of $50, and I'm supposed to share that? – quid 1 hour ago
  • Yes, the amount is around 200$ I believe and there were negotiations about it to split 50-50 or so. – Mark Alpert 17 mins ago
  • Referrals are a common marketing scheme. I recommend a MAX of four CC accounts, and preferably just two* (one to use, and one as a backup in case the other is lost, stolen, compromised). – RonJohn 9 mins ago

Your Answer

Mark Alpert is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.