My daughter (US citizen) will be going to college here (US) beginning this Fall. My parents (Indian citizens) want to pay her first year tuition expenses direct to the University. The University supports payments through FlyWire. Are there any tax liabilities that I would have because of this?
added later
As I look at the bill there seem to be three main parts - tuition, housing fees and meal plan. Do the suggestions below still apply for all three or is it strictly tuition only?
She is currently not a taxpayer. Does the above require to file taxes for 2021? She has no other income.