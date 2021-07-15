I did a google search on this issue and I didn't find an firm answer to this question. I could find that in Illinois a county will charge property tax (which varies with county) and there is a flat state level income tax of 4.95%. However, couldn't find anything clearly about the county level IIT for Illinois. Please respond if there is one or not. If there is then it will be great if you can please share a link to rate of county-wise IIT.
A negative is harder to prove than a positive, but this page suggests that Illinois is not one of the state's that has a county-level income tax.
If you need this information for decision-making purposes, I would recommend contacting the county in question directly.