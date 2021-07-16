I focused on the state government:State and Local Taxes Imposed :

Below are the State and Local Taxes that have fixed rates.

State Imposed Adult Use Cannabis Cultivation Privilege Tax

...

Hotel Operator’s Tax

Individual Income Tax

Liquor Gallonage Tax

...

Withholding (Payroll) Tax Local Imposed Illinois Sports Facilities Hotel Tax

Metropolitan Pier and Exhibition Authority Tax (Hotel)

Municipal Hotel Tax

I also found this:Income Tax Distributions to Local Governments

What share do local governments receive? Beginning August 1, 2017, local governments receive 6.06 percent of the net collections of all income tax received from individuals, trusts, and estates, and 6.85 percent of the net collections of all income tax received from corporations. The amount that each municipality or county receives is based on its population in proportion to the total state population. The population figures are determined based on the latest census conducted by the United States Census Bureau and certified by the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.

So it appears that local governments get a percent of the state income tax.