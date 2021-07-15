What happens to assets and liabilities when treasury stock is cancelled after a buy back?

A - L = E

When treasury stock is cancelled it encreases equity and for the equation to balance something must happen to either assets, liabilities or both. Can you explain which is which and why?

Example

Let's say that we have a company with US$1 Million in treasury stock in the equity section of the balance sheet and we decide to cancel it today. How will that be justified by the equation? Will we suddenly gain a US$1 Million asset or loose a US$1 Million liability?