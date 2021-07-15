A friend is a day trader who has invited several of his friends to "invest" (or probably more accurately, allow him to invest) their funds for hopefully a good profit through his trading.

Now he's trying to account for everything properly, he thought the best way to record the investment funds from his friends as some kind of liability (similar to a loan, but it's not really a loan... is it?)

But he's now not sure how to record the profits made and withdrawn by his investor friends. We think interest paid wouldn't be correct as the profits are far higher than any reasonable interest.

For example, if Friend A invests (loans) $1000 and a month later withdraws that $1000 then it just looks like $1000 loaned and repaid.

But if at the end of that first month Friend A's funds had actually increased to $2000, how do we account for that $1000 gain for Friend A (and for the rest of the pool) being paid out?

He's based in the US, and everything is done through my friend's company (where his trading is pretty much the only activity). Expenses and fees are deducted from profit before being allocated to each investor's fund.

And if it makes a difference, what would be the answer if he decided to do this through a non-profit where there is profit share with his friends where a reasonable portion of the investment gains were used for the non-profit activities?

Thanks.