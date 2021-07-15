I'm trying to validate or correct a perception I have.

I believe that there is a financial benefit for entities (companies or people) to take advantage of tax deductions that don't directly benefit them (ie: donating to a charity that they are not part of).

My shakey reasoning was that a government would be willing to reduce the amount of tax they would collect from an entity if a similar amount was reinvested into the economy (entity donates to a charity => charity purchases goods and services from the community).

After reading this post Could a sizeable charitable contribution bump me into a lower income tax bracket? it seems that there isn't any financial benifit in an entity to spend income on tax deductable goods and servies that doesn't direclty impact them.

Is this correct?