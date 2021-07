I am a resident of USA. I purchase goods online from a supplier in the Philippines. My buyer is also based in the Philippines and is responsible for pick up from the supplier. Therefore, the inventory movement is from the supplier to the buyer (both in the Philippines).

I pay income tax on taxable income [sales invoice minus cost of purchase].

Other than the income tax, do I owe other taxes in the US? I have no employees. I already know what taxes I owe in the Philippines.

Thank you.