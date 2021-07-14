Someone close to me was scammed the following way and I'd like to know which course of action to take is best.

The buyer is based in Denmark and bought a product from Yahoo Auctions (Japan). To do this they used a proxy because Yahoo Auction sellers in Japan don't sell internationally. There are companies that offer to bid for you and forward you the package for a fee.

The buyer saw a listing for 10 pokemon card boxes (the usual way to sell them to distributors is in a box with 10 pokemon card boxes). The seller had 50+ positive reviews with text from previous buyers and the translated description looked ok. The picture showed a pokemon card box.

The buyer bids. They get outbid but the higher bid gets removed and the auction closed before the scheduled time. The buyer pays the proxy service and the seller sends the item. (around USD 3000)

The proxy receives the item, takes a picture of it for the buyer and it turns to be 10 empty boxes (a relatively common scam). The listing mentioned boxes but not empty of course. On close inspection, the seller's positive reviews come from 1 yen transactions purposefully made to get cheap positive reputation in Yahoo auctions.

Yahoo auctions take no responsibility for scams and proxy service also specifies no responsibility for scams. Buyer contacts proxy and proxy refuses to help or contact the buyer.

Do we have any good options here?