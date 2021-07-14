I am considering investing through a REIT/apartment syndication. The fund managers are saying that they are able to pass on the bonus depreciation to investors. I did a basic study on what this bonus depreciation is and have some understanding of it. What I am not able to understand clearly is: Does investing $X in such a syndication reduce my tax liability for the upcoming year by $X?

For ex:

Married filing jointly

Income from W2, stock gains = $500k

Tax liability (standard deduction aside) = $250k

Investment in syndication = $100k

Gain on investment over 3 years ($15k per year) = $45k

So in the upcoming year, instead of paying $250k in taxes, would I be paying $150k? And say when the property is sold after 3 years for some gain which gets passed on to investors (say $20k), is that $20k offset by bonus depreciation as well?

There is some haze around where the income tax will be offset/reduced. Please help, if possible, with some examples.

Residence: California, United States