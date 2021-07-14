1

I have VSP (ETF) in a non registered Canadian account (and I am resident in Canada and taxed there). I was surprise to see that I have to pay capital gain tax on it because I hold shares (I didn't sell any). What I see, but don't understand, it that there are capital gain distributions (https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/vanguard-investments-canada-announces-estimated-2020-annual-capital-gains-distributions-for-the-vanguard-etfs-r--866677714.html).

Can someone explain me what is the different between capital gain distribution and "regular" distribution?

How can I find the expected (or last 5 years) capital gain distribution for my future investments (I want to reduce fees and tax)?

Thanks

