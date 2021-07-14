I have VSP (ETF) in a non registered Canadian account. I am a Canadian resident and I am taxed there. I was surprised to see that I have to pay a capital gain tax on it because I hold shares, even though I didn't sell any.

What I see, but don't understand, is that there are capital gain distributions. Can someone explain what the difference between a capital gain distribution and a "regular" distribution is?

How can I find the expected (or last 5 years) capital gain distribution for my future investments? I want to reduce fees and tax.