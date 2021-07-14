I called credit card issuer and they told me that they reported the latest $0 balance to credit bureaus.
I logged in creditkarma.com and can see that at least Transunion report shows latest $0 balance for more than a week.
However, Equifax report on creditkarma.com and equifax.com still shows the old balance that adversely impacts credit score.
Have 3 questions:
- Am I under current assumption that Equifax is supposed to update records in their system for each credit card every month on the exact same day? Or can they decide to update balances in their system every two months?
- Since I applied for mortgage few days before paying off this credit card balance, then could that be the reason Equifax refuses to update balance?
- Is there a way to expedite request to Equifax to update balance in their system?