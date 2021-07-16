0

Consider the stock of XYZ is fluctuating around $10. I think will move up above $10 dollars in the long term but currently, there is a downward trend. I need to but it when there is a change in the trend but I'm not sure how much it will go down. I can place a limit order but the regular limit order does not take into consideration the trend and if I put a $9 limit it will buy it immediately at $9 even if the stock goes further down.

I need a trailing order but not a stop trailing order (or traling limit as is described https://www.tradingtechnologies.com/xtrader-help/x-trader/order-types/trailing-limit-orders/#:~:text=The%20Trailing%20Limit%20order%20re,better%20than%20the%20current%20market.&text=A%20Buy%20Trailing%20Limit%20sets,above%20the%20highest%20recent%20price.) as they are used to close a position and cannot be used to open a position. What would be the correct order type for the above situation?

There are many order type listed here but I'm no sure which one can be used https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=4985

Improve this question
0

From your link, trailing limit if touched, trailing market if touched, or more general conditional orders seem relevant. (All of these are broker-specific.) It's not completely clear how you want this to behave, but for example, you could have a condition triggered on the price falling to $9, that activates an order to buy if the price either falls another $1 or goes up any amount then down $1.

Improve this answer
1
  • Thanks for your response. Which part of my example is not clear so I can clarify. I'm not sure the above order types are the ones that I explained above. Could you explain? – PHPst 12 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.