In New York, in certain counties, one may input a parcel, and find details about the property such as:

bedrooms

baths

parcel size

sq ft of home

property tax

assessment

Is there an aggregate database available for all property and their assessed value and tax?

The reason for this is in grievance procedures, it would be beneficial to property owners to have this type of information.

Are there other states/counties that have this information readily available?