A close family member wants to transfer money from the UK to Brazil to their personal account in Brazil using https://bbremessa.com/ service. They have reached their personal transaction limits so have asked me to sign up for the service and transfer money for them.

Are there potential problems I could have if I did this? I've looked for similar questions but most are about the potential for being scammed or money laundering.

Avoiding being scammed: I know this person, I won't give them access to my accounts, I won't transfer until I receive the same amount in my bank account.

Avoiding money laundering: I think I can trust this family member to not use me for laundering money. I will not transfer to any account other then their personal account. I understand that if I end up transferring any money obtained illegally I might be legally liable.

Is doing this considered fraud in some way? It is not technically "my" money being transferred. The terms and conditions of the service ban illegal activities but don't describe this situation. Will large transfers in and out look suspicious to people inspecting my bank statements?