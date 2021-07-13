> 10. Special rates and conditions (if applicable—see instructions): The beneficial owner is claiming the provisions of Article and > paragraph ______________ of the treaty identified on line 9 above to > claim a_____________ % rate of withholding on (specify type of > income):___________________________. > Explain the additional conditions in the Article and paragraph the beneficial owner meets to be eligible for the rate of withholding: > __________________________________

I will be working as an independent contractor(Front end developer) for 6 months for a US based company. I am residing in India. For the article and paragraph do I have to add Article 15? Zero % rate of withholding ?

Is the above part correct ? What should i write in Additional Conditions?