Let's imagine Juanita. Juanita pays taxes in the USA.

Juanita bought equity XYZ on January 1 and sold it for a profit of $100 a month later. Thus, it was short-term gain.

Juanita also bought equity CRAP on January 1 for $100. Now, let's say it's December 1 of the same year, and CRAP is worth only $25.

If Juanita no longer has confidence in CRAP as an asset, does it make sense for Juanita to sell CRAP before January 1 rolls around again so that her $75 loss on CRAP gets deducted from her short-term gains instead of waiting another month to sell CRAP, when it will be deducted from her long-term gains (the following year)?

Let's not make things too complicated and assume Juanita always has some short-term and long-term gains from which to deduct losses. Let's also assume that Juanita's short-term capital gains are taxed at a higher rate than her long-term capital gains, which I think is true in most, or maybe even all, situations.

Definitely Not Juanita
If there is only one type of capital loss being carried over, it can be used to offset the current year capital loss regardless of it is for a short term or long term capital loss. And if the loss is significant, one can also deduct a maximum loss of $3,000.

The overriding decision should be that if you no longer have any confidence in CRAP, it should be sold immediately for $25. Why risk $25 for potential tax savings of pennies?

  • Let's assume Juanita has no loss carryover each year. Basically, the choices are to sell it as a short-term loss and deduct it from short-term capital gains, or wait until the equity has been held for a year and then deduct it from long-term capital gains. Since short-term capital gains are taxed at a higher rate, it seems obvious to deduct it from short-term capital gains. But maybe it's not so obvious (or is an erroneous conclusion), as it doesn't seem to be mentioned often. – Definitely Not Juanita 5 mins ago

Definitely Not Juanita

