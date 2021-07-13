I (a one-person company) use services from another company that invoices me every month with a 15 day payment term.

They also charge me automatically via a SEPA direct debit mandate, but their charges always arrive after the invoice due date.

This means that their invoices always expire, putting me in violation of their TOS, and if you take them literally, risking service termination.

I already complained to their customer support team, but they don't see the problem, stating that I could just ignore the date.

Is there any regulation (EU/The Netherlands) that requires you to charge your customers within the payment term of an invoice when you are in control of the debit process?