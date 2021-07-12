0

i'm self employed and starting a full time job soon. when i'm filling out the hmrc starter checklist, do i select option A, B, or C, considering i'll be continuing some of my freelance work?

*A – This is my first job since last 6 April and I have not been receiving taxable Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, taxable Incapacity Benefit, State or Occupational pension.

OR

B – This is now my only job, but since last 6 April I have had another job, or received taxable Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or taxable Incapacity Benefit. I do not receive a State or Occupational Pension.

OR

C – As well as my new job, I have another job or receive a State or Occupational Pension.*

(my freelance work doesn't bring in more than the personal allowance either, but i'm registered with hmrc)

