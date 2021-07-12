The assessor doesn't look for value, and the down payment does not (should not) have any impact on the assessor's evaluation. The assessor's job is to determine a reasonable assessment of what the house is actually worth. The bank is going to loan you a large amount of money, and the property is collateral for the loan. If you fail to repay the loan, the bank will force a sale of the house to collect what you owe; they want to make sure that such a sale will actually bring in enough money to cover what they are owed.

Where the down payment comes in is risk reduction. If the bank lends you 100% of the assessed value of the house, and you immediately stop paying the loan, they need to sell the house for more than it is worth to recoup their money (transaction costs, taxes, accrued interest on the debt all mean that after the sale, there won't be enough money left to cover what you owe the bank, and they still need to come after you for the rest). If the bank only loans you 80% of the value (you provide a 20% down payment), then it is more likely that a sale of the house would cover the outstanding balance, even if it sells for less than what was assessed.

Often, if your down payment is less than 20%, the bank will make you pay for an insurance policy that protects them from losing money if you default. This insurance (PMI) can be costly, and avoiding it is a significant factor in the common advice of putting down at least 20% for a mortgage.