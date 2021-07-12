0

Goal: avoid overpaying for a house.

Scenario:

  • $200k house
  • 800+ credit score
  • Conventional 30 year loan at market rate
  • Conventional loan requires 5% down minimum
  • I can comfortably afford 20% down
  • Loan freely allows for principal pre-payment
  • Loan recasting costs money; I am not interested in this

When buying a house you pay the bank to send an appraiser to ensure there is worthy collateral for the loan.

If you are offering 20% ($40k) down then does the bank/appraiser only look for $160k value in the house?

I ask because it would seem wiser to only shoot for 5% ($10k) down so that the assessor is looking for enough value to justify the price. In turn this would help you achieve a fair price. To avoid PMI I would just make a lump payment for the other $30k once the sale is final.

  • As I understand it, your argument is that if you ask for a $190k mortgage, the bank's assessor will tell you if the house is not worth $190k, but if you only ask for a $160k mortgage then the bank's assessor will only warn you if it is not worth $160k? – DJClayworth 14 mins ago
  • @DJClayworth Yes, that is my question. – MonkeyZeus 13 mins ago
    Sorry, I don't quite understand the question. Your premise seems to be that you think if you are only borrowing $160k, the assessor is biased toward valuing your house at $160k, and if you borrow more, the assessor might be biased toward valuing the house higher. Have I summarized your premise correctly? If so, how does it help you if the assessor values the house higher than $160k? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 13 mins ago
  • @BenMiller-RememberMonica If the house is only worth $160k then I'd like to know that instead of pissing away $40k to the wind. – MonkeyZeus 10 mins ago
The assessor doesn't look for value, and the down payment does not (should not) have any impact on the assessor's evaluation. The assessor's job is to determine a reasonable assessment of what the house is actually worth. The bank is going to loan you a large amount of money, and the property is collateral for the loan. If you fail to repay the loan, the bank will force a sale of the house to collect what you owe; they want to make sure that such a sale will actually bring in enough money to cover what they are owed.

Where the down payment comes in is risk reduction. If the bank lends you 100% of the assessed value of the house, and you immediately stop paying the loan, they need to sell the house for more than it is worth to recoup their money (transaction costs, taxes, accrued interest on the debt all mean that after the sale, there won't be enough money left to cover what you owe the bank, and they still need to come after you for the rest). If the bank only loans you 80% of the value (you provide a 20% down payment), then it is more likely that a sale of the house would cover the outstanding balance, even if it sells for less than what was assessed.

Often, if your down payment is less than 20%, the bank will make you pay for an insurance policy that protects them from losing money if you default. This insurance (PMI) can be costly, and avoiding it is a significant factor in the common advice of putting down at least 20% for a mortgage.

If you are offering 20% ($40k) down then does the bank/assessor only look for $160k value in the house?

The appraiser is tasked with determining the current value of a property, your down payment amount is not a factor in their process.

The appraised value is important to lenders as there are maximum loan-to-value ratios (LTV) for each loan type, and at various thresholds LTV can impact interest rate and PMI requirement.

If a home doesn't appraise for enough, it could then push your planned LTV above the threshold your loan-type allows, in which case you'd need to either re-negotiate the offer price or come up with a higher down payment. Alternatively it could drive the LTV up above a planned threshold that would result in PMI or a higher interest rate.

Most non-cash offers include an appraisal contingency that allows the buyer to back out with no cost if the home does not appraise for the offer price. Typically sellers are fine with re-negotiating the sale price in these situations since most buyers will have the same appraisal contingency. The exception would typically be hot markets where cash offers are common.

