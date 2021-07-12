0

I am based in the UK, I am aware that as part of taking a new job in the US they negotiate severance ie if they are let go for any reason other than performance they get a greater lump sum. Executives negotiate this and are often kept on the books for months after they leave. My friend has also been offered a role in the UK where they offered him "deemed service"; in the event that he is let go he will be remunerated as though he was with the company for 5 years.

My questions:

How popular is this? When do you negotiate this? What do you ask for?

  • I think for anyone below executive level, you need to be very careful about 1 or 2 items you choose to negotiate on. Negotiate on salary, benefits, vacation, things that are tangible and relate directly to you being a long-term employee. Negotiating on how good your severance will be seems like focusing on the wrong thing - I have never heard of anyone negotiating on the components of hypothetical severance pay. Rather, I have seen people negotiate on what severance package they will accept after they have been laid off, before they sign documents. This is in Canada. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 19 mins ago

