I am based in the UK, I am aware that as part of taking a new job in the US they negotiate severance ie if they are let go for any reason other than performance they get a greater lump sum. Executives negotiate this and are often kept on the books for months after they leave. My friend has also been offered a role in the UK where they offered him "deemed service"; in the event that he is let go he will be remunerated as though he was with the company for 5 years.

My questions:

How popular is this? When do you negotiate this? What do you ask for?