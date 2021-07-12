So, I have a question. The broker where I trade, has this special offer. Namely, for every three trades that I have lost, they return me the smallest loss.. For example, last week I lost 10USD, 11usd and 18usd, and they gave me back 10 backs.. I wanted to ask you what would be the best strategy when it comes to trading in these conditions. My best case scenario is to close positions where I am losing money at same point, because that way I will have have three equal losses, which means I did not lose three, but two times? for example- if I lose 10usd,10usd, 10usd, they will give me back 10, so in that case, I lost 20 instead of 30usd. Is there any other way that I could trade, to maximize the money that is being returned to me?