I understand that when a beneficiary receives a scholarship the holders of a 529 account can withdraw the scholarship amount from a 529 account without incurring the 10% fee. In particular I am wondering what other types of outside education funding might also waive the 10% fee. In particular I am wondering about

  • the stipend/funded tuition for PhD programs

  • when an employer pays for courses/a graduate degree for an employee who is the 529 beneficiary

  • tuition reimbursements that are a job benefit when the employee is an employee of a university

