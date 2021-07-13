Here's the vid - about one minute into it, you can see the action I'm talking about.

I know basically zilch about the stock market. But I have seen something like the scene above in a few movies - somebody gets a hot tip on some stock, gets on the phone, and then there's shots of people shouting on the trading floor.

What's the process happening here? Why so many intermediaries (obviously this is less of a thing with modern computing), how do they interact back and forth, what are the people on the floor called if they're not brokers?

I have been doing some light research on the topic, but I still can't quite decipher how all the jobs/rolls in the footage interact with each other. Questions on relevant Reddits or Discords get ignored/deleted because it's not specific to stock advice.

EDIT! The following is my attempt to parse Bob Baerker's helpful answer:

To clarify: a broker in the office of Firm FBR has an external buyer/investor who's agreed to buy a certain amount of stock for a certain price (up to 18% of X at $2 per share, for example).

They then phone the exchange where the 'office' broker's order is written down and handed to a 'Runner' who carries the order to the FBR 'floor' broker, "in the appropriate pit where the stock traded (open outcry)."