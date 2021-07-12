1

(Apologies if this is inappropriate for the stack - could you please let me know where I should ask this question?)

Here's the vid - about one minute into it, you can see the action I'm talking about.

So, I know basically zilch about the stock market. But I have seen something like the scene above in a few movies - somebody gets a hot tip on some stock, gets on the phone, and then there's shots of people shouting on the trading floor.

Can anybody explain the process of what's happening here to me? Why so many intermediaries (obviously this is less of a thing with modern computing), how do they interact back and forth, what are the people on the floor called if they're not brokers?

I have been doing some light research on the topic, but I still can't quite decipher how all the jobs/rolls in the footage interact with each other. Questions on relevant Reddits or Discords get ignored/deleted because it's not specific to stock advice.

A quick explainer or even a useful link or two would be much appreciated! Thank you!

2

Wall Street was filmed in the late 80's and although Election Communication Networks (ECN) existed at that time, their usage was not widespread as they were more the exception than the rule.

At that time, the process for buying and selling stock was for a broker to call the exchange whereupon a runner brought the order to the brokerage firm's floor broker in the appropriate pit where the stock traded (open outcry). In the pit were the market maker and floor traders. The runners were usually responsible for returning the details of filled orders to the brokerage firm's clerk so that trade execution was verified.

