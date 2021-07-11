I want to work on indian NSE nifty 100 index's 100 stock. I want to select desire stock as per my technical analysis from these 100 stocks. Is there any google finance function or python progrm available? Kindly help me... Thank you..
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I want to work on indian NSE nifty 100 index's 100 stock. I want to select desire stock as per my technical analysis from these 100 stocks. Is there any google finance function or python progrm available? Kindly help me... Thank you..