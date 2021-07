We’ve got some equity in our home and I’m wondering about how to handle our renovation plans. As I understand it, I can borrow against my equity with a HELOC, use this money for the projects and pay back interest on the loan.

If we get the home appraised again, and gain more equity, can we borrow more the following year, renovate, and repeat this process as long as we like? This seems like an odd loophole, but maybe I don’t understand the limitations.