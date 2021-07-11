I am an Indian citizen currently residing and working in the US.

I am working for a company while on an F-1 visa (on my STEM OPT), having graduated 2 years ago. I had a few questions regarding filing the W-8BEN:

Q1) For section 3 (Permanent address), the instructions say:

Your permanent residence address is the address in the country where you claim to be a resident for purposes of that country’s income tax.

Since I am on an F-1 visa, I do not qualify for the substantial presence test and so I am a non-resident alien. Does that mean that I should fill the address of my home country (India) ?

Q2) Do I leave 'reference number' blank?