I am fortunate to be at a company with a pretty high 401K match, 50% with no cap.

Normally when I've saved in the past, I've done the 401K up to the amount matched, and then chose other savings options. In this case...I'm wondering if it makes sense to just completely max out my 401k before moving on to the Roth and then other types of savings.

Here's the wrinkle, at this point in my life if I were to fully max my 401k contribution, I wouldn't have much remaining for other savings.

So with that in mind, what's smarter in their 30's with two young kids who already has six months of emergency savings and began funding 529's for the kids.