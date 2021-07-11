0

I understand the difference between investing in stock market vs mutual funds and I have also read the main advantage quoted by the mutual fund companies that the experience of fund manager(s) outweighs the cost associated to investing MF vs direct stock market.

Each mutual fund also makes public the investment break up of their fund e.g. 9.4% in company A and 5.6% in company B and so on.

I don't really have the market understanding to start investing in stocks. What if I choose a good mutual fund and just follow the same pattern as that mutual fund and invest in stocks myself and keep adjusting the break up inline with that fund.

Could that give me Equivalent returns of that mutual fund. And since no costs associated to the mutual fund so hopefully better than that MF?

  • Wouldn't there be a delay between what the mutual fund does and what you manage to copy? – Flux 57 mins ago
  • Yes, could be. Probably, the fund managers don't immediately publicize the changes in investment and might be doing it once a month and that could make a big difference. – jadeRobo 43 mins ago

