According to the SEC webpage on International Investing, "Some foreign companies list their securities in multiple markets, which may include U.S. markets." The example given regards Canadian stocks that trade both in Canadian markets and in U.S. markets.

If some foreign companies' stocks are trading both in their local market and in U.S. markets, are U.S. companies allowed to engage in the same practice? In other words, does U.S. law allow for a U.S.-based company to issue stock both on a U.S. market and in a foreign country?