I am using GnuCash v3.11 (I'm still on Windows 7)

I am tracking multiple entities (personal, wife's business, my small businesses, children, etc...) in one chart of accounts since they share Banking Accounts and for personal use, it's a heck of a lot simpler.

I use a tag (e.g. *my tag) with each transaction so that I can use the Transaction Filter field (set to *my tag) and report on the entity desired.

I'd like the format of a standard Profit & Loss but I see that only some reports have the filter tab and this one does not. It seems that I am forced to use the Transaction Report but this report cannot separate Revenues and Expenses and does not subtotal on different levels I have set up with the chart of accounts.

Is there any way to get reports formatted like the Profit and Loss? I have a programming background, so if it's a matter of editing an XML file or something similar, this is an options.

