I'm studying for my SIE, and I have a question along the lines of Difference between naked put, covered put, protective put. Can someone help me fill in my "??"'s?
"Long (stock)/Long call= Married call" in a hedge position
"Long (stock)/Long put = Protective put" in a hedge position
"Long (stock)/Short call = Covered call" in a premium generation position
"Long (stock)/Short put = ??" in a premium generation position
"Short (stock)/Long call = ??" in a hedge position
"Short (stock)/Long put = ??" in a hedge position
"Short (stock)/Short call = ??" in a premium generation position
"Cash/Short put = Covered put" [Maximum risk is cash-on-hand] in a premium generation position
"Short (stock)/Short put = Naked put" [UNLIMITED RISK!!] in a premium generation option position
Sorry, I know I should be able to answer most of these questions myself -- and, I'm sure some of the combinations don't even make sense -- but it's a lot of material in a short space of time, and I'm having trouble processing it all; I would really appreciate any help anyone can give me. Thanks much in advance.