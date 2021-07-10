Answering the questions for you won't help you learn. Understanding the core concept might.

There are 6 basic synthetic positions relating to combinations of put options, call options and their underlying stock in accordance to the synthetic triangle:

Synthetic Long Stock = Long Call + Short Put Synthetic Short Stock = Short Call + Long Put Synthetic Long Call = Long Stock + Long Put Synthetic Short Call = Short Stock + Short Put Synthetic Short Put = Long Stock + Short Call Synthetic Long Put = Short Stock + Long Call

These are all variations of S + P - C = 0 which is the core of put/call parity (details not important here). Some resources with explanations:

http://www.theoptionsguide.com/synthetic-long-stock.aspx

https://www.brainscape.com/flashcards/option-strategies-and-synthetic-positions-4804798/packs/1767253