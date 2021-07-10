-1

I am a beginner to the field of accounting. I have a situation which I am not able to put into the books of account.

I have a hardware shop where I order a rope which has some portion of water in it that was added during its build process. The unit used to measure the rope or sale the rope is kg (kilograms). When this rope is delivered to my store, it has more weight than when I sell it.

Example: 100 kg of rope is delivered to my shop. I sold it after 15 days, but by then its weight had been reduced to 80 kg due to water evaporation. Now I am confused as to where and how I shall mention this loss of 20 kg.

What is exact technical term for this type of loss?

  • Does the loss of weight mean that the product is damaged? – Flux 22 mins ago
  • No @Flux , actually rope is made up of some cotton , and while it's build process , manufacturer add some water to give a strength to it. But after some days , the added water evaporates in air and weight of the rope automatically decreased up to some extent. It is not a loss due to any damage. – Anonymous 18 mins ago

