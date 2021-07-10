I am a beginner to the field of accounting. I have a situation which I am not able to put into the books of account.

I have a hardware shop where I order a rope which has some portion of water in it that was added during its build process. The unit used to measure the rope or sale the rope is kg (kilograms). When this rope is delivered to my store, it has more weight than when I sell it.

Example: 100 kg of rope is delivered to my shop. I sold it after 15 days, but by then its weight had been reduced to 80 kg due to water evaporation. Now I am confused as to where and how I shall mention this loss of 20 kg.

What is exact technical term for this type of loss?