0

Do collateralized loans impact your credit score? Such as a securities loan collateralized by your stocks, a refinance on your home, a personal loan collateralized by a car, and so on.

Improve this question
New contributor
RandomJo231 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • A loan can only impact your credit score if the loan company reports everything to a credit bureau. (Otherwise, how do they know about it?) I'd expect a "securities loan collateralized by your stocks to not be reported, but your other examples *to be reported. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • For example, a mortgage is a collateralized loan, and it certainly impacts your CS. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • Ah so it depends on if the loan company reports it or not, and not if the loan is secured or not. Thanks. – RandomJo231 15 mins ago

Your Answer

RandomJo231 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.