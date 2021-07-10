Do collateralized loans impact your credit score? Such as a securities loan collateralized by your stocks, a refinance on your home, a personal loan collateralized by a car, and so on.
A loan can only impact your credit score if the loan company reports everything to a credit bureau. (Otherwise, how do they know about it?) I'd expect a "securities loan collateralized by your stocks to not be reported, but your other examples *to be reported. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
For example, a mortgage is a collateralized loan, and it certainly impacts your CS. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
Ah so it depends on if the loan company reports it or not, and not if the loan is secured or not. Thanks. – RandomJo231 15 mins ago