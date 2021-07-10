0

If I already have a degree, and then pursue a second degree in an unrelated field, do the tuition fees lower my taxable income? What does it depend on? For example, assume that in 2022 I have an income of 50.000, and in 2022-2025 I have tuition fees of 25.000 each of the four years, and in 2025 I have an income of 50.000. In 2023 and 2024 I don't have an income. Does it matter in which country I earn the second degree / where the tuition fee is paid? The income comes from work in Germany. Are other factors relevant? (When / how long) is it possible to "collect" losses (e.g. tuition fees) for a tax deduction in the future (or even in the past?) as a "Verlustvortrag"? And is the date of the respective payment of the tuition fee relevant? In particular, does it make a difference whether I pay the tuition fee at the 31.12.2022 or at the 01.01.2023?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.