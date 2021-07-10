If I already have a degree, and then pursue a second degree in an unrelated field, do the tuition fees lower my taxable income? What does it depend on? For example, assume that in 2022 I have an income of 50.000, and in 2022-2025 I have tuition fees of 25.000 each of the four years, and in 2025 I have an income of 50.000. In 2023 and 2024 I don't have an income. Does it matter in which country I earn the second degree / where the tuition fee is paid? The income comes from work in Germany. Are other factors relevant? (When / how long) is it possible to "collect" losses (e.g. tuition fees) for a tax deduction in the future (or even in the past?) as a "Verlustvortrag"? And is the date of the respective payment of the tuition fee relevant? In particular, does it make a difference whether I pay the tuition fee at the 31.12.2022 or at the 01.01.2023?