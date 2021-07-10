I've started reading about cryptocurrencies and want to invest some of my incomes in it. Beside the trading technics, I've read about staking. The question came to my mind when i saw that in some platforms such as Binance, there's some tether staking options with APR of about 10%. I googled about the US banks interest rate which is about 0.25% annually.

With the current value of tether which is corresponding 1:1 with US dollar, I've become suspicious in these staking options. Why this interest rate is 10x more than the interest in US official banks? Why don't we see flood of people investing in this area instead of banks? What are the risks?