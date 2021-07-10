0

Say there is a platform/marketplace having multiple sellers and customers. For each transaction happening on this platform between a seller and a customer, the platform gives discount worth 10% of order value to the customer from its own pocket. For eg,

If a customer "C" buys from a seller "S" a product worth $100. For this transaction, the platform gives the customer "C" a discount worth 10% of $100 i.e., $10. The sequence of transaction is as follows:

Transaction #1 -> customer "C" pays seller "S" $90 ($100 - $10 as discount) Transaction #2 -> platform pays seller "S" $10 (such that seller effectively earns $100)

The platform does not earn any revenue from this transaction. Furthermore, it bears $10 loss (10% of order value of $100) from its own pocket.

The gross profit for this transaction is -$10.

QUESTIONS

  1. How should this $10 be accounted for in terms of revenue, direct cost, indirect cost? Should it be accounted as a direct cost (cost of goods sold / cost of service / cost of sales) or as an indirect cost or maybe in some different manner?
  2. Should the revenue be considered $0 or -$10? (Because if the revenue is considered -$10 then cogs would be $0 and gross margin would be 100% which does not seem right. But if the revenue is considered $0 and cogs is considered -$10 then gross margin becomes undefined.)
