At the current moment HSBC is proposing mortgages with interest rate 1.29% fixed for 5 years for 75% LTV:

https://www.hsbc.co.uk/mortgages/our-rates/#tab-panel-tab_1539213631

I wonder what is the reason for HSBC for proposing such low rates, are they really making profit this way (taking into account inflation)?

I am asking the question because I wonder if there some hidden risks for those who take such a (5 year fixed) mortgage?