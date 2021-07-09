Firstly, I am pretty new to investing and have only been doing it for a few months now. I want to ask, as a long-time investor into safe markets like ETF's, what are some of the best identifying candlestick patterns in order to get ahead?

I've also heard of the market being "bullish" and "bearish" but am not sure what these mean exactly. I wasn't sure where I was able to ask this since most investing communities on Reddit for example seem either too "memey", or too serious to involve myself.

So questions are:

What does a "bullish" stock mean. And what does a "bearish" stock mean? What are identifying candlestick patterns for long-term trading that I should watch for in order to choose when to buy or sell? As a long-term, new investor, should I even care about the day-to-day or minute-to-minute candle stick patterns?

Also, one last question. I was looking around at different candlestick patterns and came across a very interesting pattern of a stock with very long candlesticks in a repeating pattern. What would this sort of pattern mean in terms of short-term/long term? Weird Candlestick pattern