As a US lawful permanent resident, I'm filing for my taxes in the US. I have some dividends in a non-US brokerage account. What date am I supposed to enter on Form 1116 Copy 1 (Foreign Tax Credit) in Turbotax? Is it the day when I paid the foreign taxes, the date they were withheld, or something else? If I have more than 1 dates, then which date do I indicate?