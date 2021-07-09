0

Say I have 100 shares of ABC that are currently short-term.

If I sell an ABC put credit spread and close either or both legs within 30 days, would it reset the holding period on the 100 shares of underlying stock? I am guessing no, but IRS rules with options are often vague.

I gather that if the 100 shares were long-term originally, then the holding period on the shares would still be long-term.

The case I'm considering is that if I close the short put leg first, the long put leg might then be considered a protective put on the shares and reset the holding period.

US tax purposes.

